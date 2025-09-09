Grand Theft Auto V is the Best-Selling PlayStation Game of All-Time in the US - Sales

/ 487 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Circana Executive Director and Video Game Industry Analyst Mat Piscatella in celebration of the 30th anniversary of the launch of original PlayStation in North America has revealed the top 20 best-selling games on PlayStation consoles in the US of all-time.

Grand Theft Auto V is the best-selling game on PlayStation consoles of all-time in the US in terms of both dollars and units sold. There are a total of four Rockstar games in the top 20 on both lists with the other entries being Red Dead Redemption 2, Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, and Grand Theft Auto: Vice City.

The Call of Duty franchise has the most entries on both lists with 11 entries on the dollars chart and nine entries on the units chart. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019) came in second on the dollars chart and fifth place on the units chart.

There are a handful of first-party games on both charts. On the units chart there was Marvel's Spider-Man in sixth place, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales in 12th place, The Last of Us in 13th place, and God of War (2018) in 14th place. On the dollar charts Marvel's Spider-Man came in 11th place, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 in 18th place, and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales in 19th place.

Here are the all-time top 20 best-selling PlayStation games in the US:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles