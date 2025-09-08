Cronos: The New Dawn Debuts in 4th on the UK Retail Charts - Sales

3 hours ago

Cronos: The New Dawn has debuted in fourth place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending September 6, 2025.

There were four other new releases in the top 40 with Hell Is Us debuting in sixth place, NBA 2K26 in 14th place, Everybody's Golf Hot Shots in 15th place, and Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion in 24th place.

EA Sports FC 25 is up three spots to second place, while Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater fell two spots to third place. Donkey Kong Bananza is up one spot to fifth place and Star Wars Outlaws re-entered the charts in seventh place.

Minecraft is up five spots to eighth place, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is up six spots to ninth place, while Gears of War: Reloaded fell seven spots to 10th place.

Here are the best-selling titles for the week in the UK at retail:

Mario Kart World EA Sports FC 25 Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater Cronos: The New Dawn - NEW Donkey Kong Bananza Hell Is Us - NEW Star Wars Outlaws Minecraft Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Gears of War: Reloaded

