Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater Tops the Japanese Charts, Switch 2 Sells 42K

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater (PS5) debuted in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 63,585 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending August 24, 2025.

Super Robot Wars Y (NS) debuted in second place with sales of 60,532 units. The PS5 version debuted in fifth place with sales of 30,969 units.

Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar (NS) debuted in third place with sales of 46,586 units. The Switch 2 version debute din sixth place with sales of 18,148 units.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Star-Crossed World (NS2) debuted in seventh place with sales of 12,174 units.

Lost Soul Aside (PS5) debuted in ninth place with sales of 7,374 units.

Mario Kart World (NS2) is in fourth place with sales 35,185, Donkey Kong Bananza (NS2) is in eighth place with sales of 10,440 units, and Minecraft (NS) is is 10th place with sales of 7,344 units.

The Nintendo Switch 2 was the best-selling platform with 41,957 units sold. The Switch 1 sold 20,589 units, the PlayStation 5 sold 8,304 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 389 units, and the PlayStation 4 sold 16 units.

Here are the best-selling games in Japan:

[PS5] Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater (Konami, 08/28/25) – 63,585 (New) [NSW] Super Robot Wars Y (Bandai Namco, 08/28/25) – 60,532 (New) [NSW] Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar (Marvelous, 08/27/25) – 46,586 (New) [SW2] Mario Kart World (Nintendo, 06/05/25) – 35,185 (1,655,926) [PS5] Super Robot Wars Y (Bandai Namco, 08/28/25) – 30,969 (New) [SW2] Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Marvelous, 08/27/25) – 18,148 (New) [SW2] Kirby and the Forgotten Land – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Star-Crossed World (Nintendo, 08/28/25) – 12,174 (New) [SW2] Donkey Kong Bananza (Nintendo, 07/17/25) – 10,440 (286,119) [PS5] Lost Soul Aside (SIE, 08/29/25) – 7,374 (New) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 7,344 (3,989,908)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch 2 – 41,957 (1,934,080) Switch OLED Model – 10,817 (9,154,109) Switch Lite – 6,680 (6,649,369) PlayStation 5 – 4,915 (5,749,227) Switch – 3,092 (20,142,002) PlayStation 5 Pro – 2,437 (243,633) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 952 (985,382) Xbox Series X – 271 (321,964) Xbox Series X Digital Edition – 60 (21,396) Xbox Series S – 58 (339,407) PlayStation 4 – 16 (7,929,872)

