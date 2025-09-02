Call of Duty Movie is in the Works At Paramount - News

A movie based on the popular Call of Duty franchise is in the works.

Variety reports Paramount has signed a deal with the Microsoft owned publisher Activision to develop, produce, and distribute one live-action Call of Duty film. Paramount will have potential to expand the Call of Duty universe across film and TV.

"As a lifelong fan of Call of Duty this is truly a dream come true," said Paramount chairman and CEO David Ellison. "From the first Allied campaigns in the original Call of Duty, through Modern Warfare and Black Ops, I’ve spent countless hours playing this franchise that I absolutely love.

"Being entrusted by Activision and players worldwide to bring this extraordinary storytelling universe to the big screen is both an honor and a responsibility that we don’t take lightly."

Activision president Rob Kostich added, "Throughout its history, ‘Call of Duty’ has captured our imagination with incredible action and intense stories that have brought millions of people together from around the world, and that focus on making incredible ‘Call of Duty’ games remains unwavering."

The deal did not reveal any details on the setting for the Call of Duty film. It is a military-based first-person shooter series set across multiple decade with multiple sub-series. This includes Modern Warfare, Black Ops, a number of entries set during World War II, and more.

Call of Duty is one of the biggest video game franchises in history with over 500 million copies sold as of October 2024.

