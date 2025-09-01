Angry Video Game Nerd 8-bit Launches October 23, NES to Get Physical Cartridge - News

Publisher Retroware and developer Mega Cat Studios announced the side-scrolling action platformer, Angry Video Game Nerd 8-bit, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on October 23.

Limited Run Games will release a physical version on all the above platforms, as well as a physical cartridge edition for the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES).

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

The ultimate nerd rage is back in Angry Video Game Nerd 8-bit—an all-new action platformer set in the Angry Video Game Nerd universe! As The Nerd, blast your way across a host of pixel art levels crawling with zombies, mechanical skeletons, ghoulish reapers, and more!

The 8-Bit Experience

Run, jump, slide, and shoot your way through levels in this new 8-bit installment featuring the Angry Video Game Nerd! It doesn’t just look like an 8-bit game—there will also be a cartridge version available for actual retro hardware!

The Angry Video Game Nerd Universe in 8-Bit Form

Journey through multiple levels inspired by the Angry Video Game Nerd universe, and blast away at enemies themed around each level! Slide below platforms, pick up power-ups, and take alternate routes to get to the boss room!

Familiar Faces, New Fights

As The Nerd heads into the pixel-ridden fight, he must face off against familiar faces from his past! Waiting at the end of every level, bosses from the Angry Video Game Nerd universe hope to destroy The Nerd!

