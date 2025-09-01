Roguelite FPS Deadzone: Rogue Launches September 3 for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S - News

Developer Prophecy Games have announced the roguelite first-person shooter, Deadzone: Rogue, will launch for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on September 3.

The game is currently available for PC via Steam.

Read details on the game below:

Deadzone: Rogue is a roguelite first-person shooter set in space. Blast through hordes of enemies with devastating weapons. Define your combat style with powerful augments and upgrades. Grow stronger with each death, solo or in co-op. Fight. Die. Revive. Repeat.

You awaken aboard the ISS-X, with no memory of who you are. There’s a legion of rogue machines, and they’re closing in fast. Fight through swarms of enemies, loot rare gear, and arm yourself with augments to survive. Can you conquer the Deadzone?

Face Powerful Enemies

Fight against massive, biomechanical bosses that demand steady aim and quick reflexes. Annihilate waves of hunter-drones, robotic spiders, the mindless, and dozens of other enemies to survive each run. Battle through each ship sector — from the engine rooms to the brig.

Loot and Shoot

Master over 30 powerful weapons, each modifiable with elemental affixes and upgrades. Turn a shotgun into a void-spreading crowd crusher, or a submachine gun into a room clearing hail of ice. From plasma cannons to sniper rifles, your arsenal adapts to any combat scenario.

Unleash Elemental Fury

Incinerate drones with fire, freeze swarms with ice, chain lightning enemies with shock, or send them to the void with a well-timed headshot.

Roguelite Gameplay

Transform your combat approach through dozens of augments, perks, and items. Dominate from afar, strike from the shadows with stealth, or get close with enhanced melee. Your choices offer a unique experience against the mechanical onslaught.

Grow Stronger in Death

Use permanent upgrades to reshape yourself into a killing machine. Boost your shields, amplify elemental chaos, and tear bots apart with satisfying fury. Forge a path that matches your playstyle.

Unravel the Mystery

Explore a spaceship overrun by biomechanical creatures, enjoy an original music soundtrack and art, and discover your true mission and origin.

Fight on Your Terms

Start each new battle cloaked in stealth. Scout enemies out and decide on an attack plan before engaging them in combat. Explosive barrels, wall cover, and a mix of environments add an extra layer of strategy.

Solo or Cooperative Carnage

Adventure on your own, or conquer the ship in a cooperative squad of up to three players. Mark enemies for focused fire, synchronize grenade strikes, and storm enemies with overwhelming force. Adjust difficulty levels for each mission to match your mood, from a more laid-back adventure experience all the way to nightmare mode.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

