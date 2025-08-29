Gears of War: Reloaded Tops 1 Million Players in 3 Days - Sales

Publisher Xbox Game Studios and developers The Coalition, Sumo Digital, and Disbelief have announced Gears of War: Reloaded has surpassed one million players in three days.

Gears of War: Reloaded released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam and Xbox PC, and Xbox Game Pass on August 26.

Read details on the game below:

What is Gears of War: Reloaded?

Crush the Locust threat in the iconic original third-person cover shooter that started it all.

14 years after an invasion of ruthless subterranean monsters, the planet lies in ruin. An inmate named Marcus Fenix – once left to die – is freed by his best-friend and former squadmate, Dominic Santiago. Outnumbered and outgunned, Marcus and Dom must work together with the other members of Delta squad to defeat the Locust threat and save humanity from utter extinction.

Experience the legendary story solo or with a friend in online co-op. Fight on in Versus to experience a variety of pulse-pounding PvP multiplayer modes.

The Definitive Release

The Original, Remastered: Powered by Unreal Engine, Gears of War: Reloaded is a remaster of the blockbuster first Gears of War, now fully optimized for the latest generation of gaming platforms.

All Included: Gears of War: Reloaded delivers all post-launch content for the original title, including a bonus campaign act, multiplayer maps, plus characters and cosmetics, at no additional cost.

Refined Controls: Newcomers can choose a modern, streamlined control layout, while veterans can relive the classic feel they love.

Build for Brotherhood

Campaign Co-Op: Crush the Locust threat together through campaign online co-op. Fight on with your squad in Versus multiplayer running at up to 120fps with unmatched clarity and visual fidelity.

Cross Play: Gears of War: Reloaded supports cross-play across all platforms, allowing you and your friends to squad-up, regardless of where you play.

Cross Progression: Jump from one platform to another and your campaign saves as well as multiplayer progression will come with you. Signing in with your Microsoft Account required is for cross progression.

