Gamescom Sets Record With 357,000 Visitors, Opening Light Live Reaches Over 72 Million Viewers

A number of records were set at Gamescom 2025 when it comes to the number of attendees in person, as well as viewers for Opening Night Live.

Attendance for Gamescom 2025 increased 6.5 percent compared to last year to 357,000 visitors from 128 countries. This is up from 335,000 visitors in 2024.

Gamescom 2025 did have an additional hall, a larger indie area, and expanded outdoor spaces. There were 1,568 exhibitors from 72 countries and 40 pavilions from 35 countries.

Geoff Keighley revealed there were over 72 million livestream views for Gamescom Opening Night Live 2025. This is up 80 percent year-over-year.

"That makes this year’s show the most-watched ONL in its 7-year history, a powerful reminder of what happens when our industry comes together to celebrate the future of games," said Keighley.

"A huge thank you to our team, Gamescom, and the publishers & developers worldwide who continue to bring their biggest news, special guests and reveals to our stage. Together, we’re proving the power of gaming to unite and inspire a global audience."

