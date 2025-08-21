Mario Kart World Tops the Japanese Charts, Switch 2 Sells 180K - Sales

Mario Kart World (NS2) is in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 144,911 units, according to Famitsu for the two week period ending August 17, 2025.

Gradius Origin Collection (NS) debuted in sixth place with sales of 18,998 units.

Donkey Kong Bananza (NS2) is in second place with sales of 60,200, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles 2 (NS) is in third place with sales of 38,200 units, and Minecraft (NS) is is fourth place with sales of 20,204 units.

Super Mario Party Jamboree: Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV (NS2) is in fifth place with sales of 19,172 units and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is in seventh place with sales of 18,111 units.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) is in eighth place with sales of 12,575 units, Super Mario Party Jamboree (NS) is in ninth place with sales of 12,040 units, and Tamagotchi Plaza (NS) is in 10th place with sales of 11,265 units.

The Nintendo Switch 2 was the best-selling platform with 179,641 units sold. The Switch 1 sold 37,346 units, the PlayStation 5 sold 17,131 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 652 units, and the PlayStation 4 sold 32 units.

Here are the best-selling games in Japan:

[SW2] Mario Kart World (Nintendo, 06/05/25) – 144,911 (1,590,539) [SW2] Donkey Kong Bananza (Nintendo, 07/17/25) – 60,200 (267,255) [NSW] Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles 2 (Aniplex, 08/01/25) – 38,200 (92,691) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 20,204 (3,975,511) [SW2] Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV (Nintendo, 07/24/25) – 19,172 (47,591) [NSW] Gradius Origin Collection (Konami, 08/07/25) – 18,998 (New) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 18,111 (6,416,707) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 12,575 (8,199,885) [NSW] Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo, 10/17/24) – 12,040 (1,371,808) [NSW] Tamagotchi Plaza (Bandai Namco, 06/26/25) – 11,265 (172,862)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch 2 – 179,641 (1,856,764) Switch OLED Model – 18,236 (9,133,370) Switch Lite – 13,135 (6,637,133) PlayStation 5 – 10,631 (5,740,276) Switch – 5,975 (20,136,443) PlayStation 5 Pro – 4,376 (239,593) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 2,124 (983,641) Xbox Series X – 351 (321,574) Xbox Series S – 189 (339,231) Xbox Series X Digital Edition – 112 (21,286) PlayStation 4 – 32 (7,929,843)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

