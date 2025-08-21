Mafia: The Old Country Tops the Swiss Charts - Sales

/ 265 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Mafia: The Old Country has remained in first place on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 33rd week of 2025.

Minecraft and Donkey Kong Bananza trade places and are in second and third places, respectively. EA Sports FC 25 remained in fourth place and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe remained in fifth place.

Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6 re-entered the top 10 in sixth place. Super Mario Party Jamboree + Jamboree TV and Super Mario Party Jamboree remained in seventh and eighth places, respectively.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom re-entered the top 10 in ninth place, while Hogwarts Legacy dropped one spot to 10th place.

There are a total of five multiplatform games titles in the top 10 and five Nintendo games.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland: Mafia: The Old Country Minecraft Donkey Kong Bananza EA Sports FC 25 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6 Super Mario Party Jamboree + Jamboree TV Super Mario Party Jamboree The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Hogwarts Legacy

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles