Action Adventure Game 1348 Ex Voto Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

by, posted 3 hours ago

Publisher Dear Villagers and Italian developer Sedleo have announced action-adventure game set in 14th century Italy, 1348 Ex Voto, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. It will launch in early 2026.

1348 Ex Voto is a cinematic action-adventure game. The game takes place in 1348, in medieval Italy and tells the story of Aeta (voiced by Alby Baldwin) during her brutal journey across the Italian Peninsula to find her closest one, Bianca (Jennifer English), after bandits have raided their village.

1348 Ex Voto is the first project of newly founded studio Sedleo, an Italian team created by Tom Oceano (game director) and Fabiola Martelli (studio director). Tom and Fabiola recruited a team of international AAA veterans to give life to their own stories and high-quality games.

As an Italian team, Italy was an obvious choice to Sedleo as they wished to create life-like environments, they spent a lot of time in the rural parts of the peninsula to explore the landscapes and record everything they needed to design an accurate and plausible world to the story they wanted to tell.

Then came the choice of the year, 1348, which represents a dire year in Italy history. Following the spread of diseases and pestilence across the country, instability had taken a turn for the worse in the already fragile medieval society. Population faced increased violence and criminality from bandits and mercenaries, while religious zealots ran amok in the region. At the same time, higher stratum suffered from a vacuum of power which led to a crippled leadership.

It is in these circumstances that Aeta, a young noble, lost trace of her closest one, Bianca, following a bandits raid on their village. Since Aeta had been training to become a knight, she takes on the task to find Bianca herself, which will lead her across a brutal journey, exploring and fighting her way through medieval Italy to reach her goal.

Brave the harsh realities of the Italian late medieval period through the eyes of a courageous noble whose life is about to change fundamentally. Follow Aeta (Alby Baldwin), a young knight errant, on a brutal journey through Italy to find and save her closest one, Bianca (Jennifer English).

1348 Ex Voto is a thrilling third-person action-adventure game inspired by classics of the genre and chivalric story tropes.

1348, A Tumultuous Medieval Italy

Discover a 14th-century-inspired Italy, a cradle of political strife and rural exodus. Banditry, mercenaries, and religious zealots run amok while pestilence festers in the countryside and cities.

Inspired by Historical European Martial Arts

Experience thrilling sword fighting in cinematic combat inspired by Historical European Martial Arts and animated with the help of trained Performance Capture actors. Use Aeta’s martial knowledge to surprise and overcome your enemies by strategically choosing between 2 different combat stances, one and two-handed. Find skill books throughout your adventure to unlock new combos and personalize Aeta’s swordplay with different weapon parts.

A Ravaged Yet Magnificent Italy

From medieval villages to castles and the beautiful grassy mountainside of the Appennino to the remnants of classical Rome, explore a magnificent 14th century Italy through the eyes of a knight-errant. Search your surroundings to stumble upon trinkets and treasures to complete your collection.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

