Wizordum Launches September 23 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PS4, and Xbox One - News

Publisher Apogee Entertainment and developer Emberheart Games announced the retro-style first-person spellcaster game, Wizordum, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on September 23 for $19.99.

The game is currently available for PC via Steam and GOG.

View the console release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Wizordum is a retro-style first-person shooter with a magical twist, casting players as a powerful Mage on a quest to uncover the source of Chaos. Armed with an arsenal of maces, wands, spells and other magic items, players will battle their way through the world of Terrabruma in a dynamic blend of modern gameplay and classic 90s shooters. Players will battle across medieval and fantasy settings, fighting traditional sword-and-sorcery enemies like goblins, skeletons and ghosts. This mystical setting gives Wizordum a distinct identity among retro-inspired shooters.

Weapons in Wizordum diversify gameplay, with all featuring upgrades and many offering secondary attacks. Players can combine powerful attacks, freeze enemies, set them on fire or strike them with chains of lightning. Solve puzzles and avoid traps to progress and uncover hidden secrets. With a secret treasure in every level and secret levels to discover, there’s a host of content for console players to explore on September 23.

Leveraging Atari‘s expertise in porting and publishing, Infogrames and Apogee’s partnership aims to bring multiple Apogee titles to modern consoles in both digital and physical formats. Wizordumis the first title in this initiative, setting the stage for future releases; additional games from Apogee’s catalog are already in the pipeline, with announcements to come.

