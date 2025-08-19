Rod Fergusson Takes Over as New Head of the BioShock Franchise at Developer Cloud Champer - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 662 Views
Former Diablo boss Rod Fergusson announced he has taken over as the head of the BioShock franchise at developer Cloud Chamber.
"I'm returning to 2K as Head of the BioShock Franchise, leading Cloud Chamber!" said Fergusson.
"I'm deeply grateful for the work the studio has done so far, and I'm committed to building a BioShock game we’ll be proud of and that our players will love."
Fergusson left his role as the Diablo general manager at Blizzard Entertainment earlier this month after five years at the company.
Bloomberg's Jason Schreier is also reporting "Cloud Chamber is laying off an unspecified number of staff."
Cloud Chamber is currently developing BioShock 4.
Hopefully development gets back on track. I have no idea how it takes this long to make a BioShock game. Maybe they thought they needed to come up with an entirely new setting (with the obligatory man, lighthouse, and city) and a story that deconstructs something other than previous stories did. Which is fine in and of itself, but not if it results in them just spinning their wheels. If this was going to be their first foray into the series, it may have been better if they should have started with something familiar, then move on to something else for the follow-up.
There's already established settings and stories to draw from. Like, we could have had a story centered around Rapture during or shortly after its fall, before Jack arrived. Something with traditional level designs and a core combat system similar to the original, but with tweaks and refinements that take advantage of newer hardware, along with some new weapons & abilities and just some QoL changes like customizable controls. The original had a lot of cool physics-based and environmental stuff that could figure into combat, and I imagine they could have done something like that, but better. No need to completely reinvent the wheel.