Rod Fergusson Takes Over as New Head of the BioShock Franchise at Developer Cloud Champer

Former Diablo boss Rod Fergusson announced he has taken over as the head of the BioShock franchise at developer Cloud Chamber.

"I'm returning to 2K as Head of the BioShock Franchise, leading Cloud Chamber!" said Fergusson.

"I'm deeply grateful for the work the studio has done so far, and I'm committed to building a BioShock game we’ll be proud of and that our players will love."

Fergusson left his role as the Diablo general manager at Blizzard Entertainment earlier this month after five years at the company.

Bloomberg's Jason Schreier is also reporting "Cloud Chamber is laying off an unspecified number of staff."

Cloud Chamber is currently developing BioShock 4.

