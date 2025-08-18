Planet of Lana Tops 1 Million Players - Sales

Publisher Thunderful Games and developer Wishfully announced Planet of Lana has surpassed one million players.

"We are delighted that Planet of Lana has been such a great success among players," said Wishfully director Adam Stjärnljus (via SwitchItalia).

"It's always been a project we've been very passionate about, so the fact that it's been so loved by the community means a lot to us. This allowed us to continue this journey as we work on Planet of Lana II: Children of the Leaf, out next year!"

Planet of Lana released for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass in May 2023, and for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch in April 2024.

The sequel, Planet of Lana 2: Children of the Leaf, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam and Xbox PC, and Xbox Game Pass in 2025.

