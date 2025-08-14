Former PlayStation Boss Shawn Layden: Game Prices Should Have Increased With Every Generation - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 385 Views
Former PlayStation boss Shawn Layden in an interview with GamesIndustry says the price of video games should have increased with every new generation.
Layden on $80 games noted that price of premium games had remained the same for around 20 years. This is despite inflation and increased development costs.
"I think it's because everyone's afraid," said Layden. "No one wants to be the first one to raise the price, because you're afraid to lose traffic. So what you do is you just end up eating into your operating income, your profit margin."
He added, "There were more sports cars in the parking lot in the PS1 era than there were in the PS4 era, because if you're selling 20 million units at $60 for something that only cost you $10 million to make, that's different than selling 20 million units at $60 for something that cost you $160 million to make."
Layden says the price of games should have increased gradually with every generation. However, the industry has put everything into growth, thinking that "as long as we grow, even though we're not making money, somehow we can't die."
"The cost of construction is just way too high," he stated. "If you're going to spend over $200 million to build a game, your margins are super tight, unless you can expect to sell 25 million units. Unless you're Rockstar, [you] should not expect to sell 25 million units."
The industry has tried other ways to increase revenue by the release of DLC, microtransactions, battle passes, season passes, and more, according to Layden.
"They said, 'Okay, what if we maintain the price and then we nickel and dime you with the DLC, microtransactions, battle pass, season pass, whatever you want to call it, and try to make up the excess there?'" said Layden.
The shift to $80 games has been met with pushback. Microsoft had initially stated they would charge $80 for The Outer Worlds 2, however, they rolled that back and it will now cost $70.
Mario Kart World is priced at $80, however, you can purchase a Switch 2 bundle with the game for $500, which is $50 more than the price of the console by itself.
Fair or not, when you're making billions in net profits, things like this will only serve to infuriate
This guy is exactly what the industry doesn't need. One sure fire way to kill off the industry is to make everything more expensive every generation, unfortunately that is exactly what has happened this gen, everything got way more expensive. That sucks, but if we go another 20 years with games costing the same price $70/$80 those prices will be okay in 10-20 years. System price increases are real bad as well these days.
Just to point out how awful his argument is, "If you're going to spend over $200 million to build a game, your margins are super tight, unless you can expect to sell 25 million units. Unless you're Rockstar, [you] should not expect to sell 25 million units.".... yeah except that even at $60 those 25 million sales make $1.5 billion, you'd literally only need to sell 4 million copies to make a few tens of millions in profit, so claiming "unless you can expect to sell 25 million units" is an insanely disingenuous argument.
And the market has gotten way bigger over the past two decades which is what allows games to be profitable despite $100 million or $200 million costs. No game needs to be more than $60, that's a fact. If you don't think you can sell 4 million copies, then simply don't make a hyper-realistic game that costs $200 million. Nintendo manages.
Make a $50 million dollar game (still a huge budget!) and you're making money at a million copies.
These video game prices (on everything) are getting out of control these days. Pure greed. The only companies that need to raise prices are those that don't make successful games, but if you can't make a good profit at $60, you're gonna get even fewer buyers at $70 or $80 so you aren't going to make a profit at those prices either, but you will make the consumer mad and be less likely to buy your games in the future. Game companies have lost their way.
Less people will buy games if the entry price keeps increasing. What's the cut off point if he thinks prices should go up each gen? $70 is already my cut off and I'm not paying more than that.
Shawn is in denial if he thinks microtransactions would have or will be lessened with higher game prices.
If from the PS1 era games just naturally increased like $5 or $10 each gen people will less inclined to moan about price increases as it's just expected per gen. We would be used to it.
Many publishers and developers didn't do that even if game prices in reality have increased by $5 or so each gen. what he's saying it should have been a set thing of $10 to something like that per gen but this means we'd now be paying for $90 games.
According to a quick search, FF7 released at RRP of £50 in the UK, 12, 13 and 15 were all the same. So when you get FF16 releasing at £70, that's quite the leap. (now no one was buying those games for that much, high street competition dragged it down a lot but high street competitive pricing is dead now). But if each game was just a little more, PS1 eara games £55, PS2, £55, PS3 £60, PS4, £65 and PS5 £70, it would be less of an impact.
But you are right on the latter, in the end greed corporations and their mtx would have happened anyway, so we'd be paying more and spending more on in game content.
I don't think he's making any claims about what will come to be. However, there would definitely have been less pressure for microtransactions etc. had game prices increased, and it would probably have had an effect. Yes, we would still have additional costs, but maybe they would cost less, some games that have them might not, etc.