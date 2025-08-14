Former PlayStation Boss Shawn Layden: Game Prices Should Have Increased With Every Generation - News

Former PlayStation boss Shawn Layden in an interview with GamesIndustry says the price of video games should have increased with every new generation.

Layden on $80 games noted that price of premium games had remained the same for around 20 years. This is despite inflation and increased development costs.

"I think it's because everyone's afraid," said Layden. "No one wants to be the first one to raise the price, because you're afraid to lose traffic. So what you do is you just end up eating into your operating income, your profit margin."

He added, "There were more sports cars in the parking lot in the PS1 era than there were in the PS4 era, because if you're selling 20 million units at $60 for something that only cost you $10 million to make, that's different than selling 20 million units at $60 for something that cost you $160 million to make."

Layden says the price of games should have increased gradually with every generation. However, the industry has put everything into growth, thinking that "as long as we grow, even though we're not making money, somehow we can't die."

"The cost of construction is just way too high," he stated. "If you're going to spend over $200 million to build a game, your margins are super tight, unless you can expect to sell 25 million units. Unless you're Rockstar, [you] should not expect to sell 25 million units."

The industry has tried other ways to increase revenue by the release of DLC, microtransactions, battle passes, season passes, and more, according to Layden.

"They said, 'Okay, what if we maintain the price and then we nickel and dime you with the DLC, microtransactions, battle pass, season pass, whatever you want to call it, and try to make up the excess there?'" said Layden.

The shift to $80 games has been met with pushback. Microsoft had initially stated they would charge $80 for The Outer Worlds 2, however, they rolled that back and it will now cost $70.

Mario Kart World is priced at $80, however, you can purchase a Switch 2 bundle with the game for $500, which is $50 more than the price of the console by itself.

