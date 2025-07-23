Xbox Lowers the Price of The Outer Worlds 2 from $80 to $70 - News

Publisher Xbox Game Studios and developer Obsidian Entertainment have decided to lower the price of The Outer Worlds 2 from $79.99 to $69.99 following feedback.

"We have received your SOS via skip drone about the pricing," said Obsidian Entertainment. "As an organization devoted to making sure that corporations do not go unfettered, we at the Earth Directorate have worked with [REDACTED] to revise the price of The Outer Worlds 2."

The Outer Worlds 2 will launch for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PC via Steam and Xbox PC, and Xbox Game Pass on October 29.

