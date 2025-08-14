Black and White Dungeon RPG The Secret of Weepstone Announced for PC - News

Publisher DreadXP and developer Talesworth Game Studio have announced hand-drawn black and white dungeon-crawling RPG, The Secret of Weepstone, for PC via Steam. It will launch in 2026.

A demo will be playable at PAX West 2025, which takes place in Seattle, Washington from August 29 to September 1.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

The Secret of Weepstone is a hand-drawn, black and white dungeon-crawling RPG inspired by old-school role-playing of the past. Roll the dice as you fight for your life against menacing monsters, loot and plunder treasure-filled halls and chests, and uncover long-forgotten secrets in a nostalgic throwback inspired by classic Dungeons & Dragons campaigns of the 70s and 80s. The Secret of Weepstone blends Talesworth’s signature innovative approach to design with an ominous dark-fantasy atmosphere and a storyline you’d expect from a DreadXP title, all wrapped up in a memorable visual style that brings the grim affair to life.

In the shadow of a crumbling abandoned keep lies the forsaken village of Weepstone. Once a thriving settlement, it now withers in silence, fields barren, crops dead, people in fear. Byron, Lord of Weepstone, is ill and bedridden, haunted by night terrors of unholy rituals and unknowable forces. With no champions to call upon, it falls to the commonfolk of the town to face the unknown, confront whatever powers are to blame, and discover the secrets that are held within the crumbling walls. This is not a tale of heroes, this is a tale of those who do what they must to survive.

The Secret of Weepstone is a dungeon-crawling RPG rendered entirely in striking hand-drawn black and white, an atmospheric love letter to the tabletop adventures and art of the 70s and 80s. Level up your party, uncover powerful new equipment to aid you in battle, survive deadly encounters, and snatch up all the loot you can. Will the dice fall in your favor?

Guide your party of misfits and unlikely delvers into almost certain death. Scrounge, loot, pilfer and abscond with anything not nailed down in an effort to equip your group for deadly encounters.

Features:

Black and white line art style influenced by the early days of tabletop RPGs.

Roll dice for combat and skill checks.

Face traps, puzzles, secrets and more as you delve into unknown depths.

Fight a menagerie of foes, each rendered in hand-drawn black and white art.

Outfit your party with weapons, equipment and magic items.

Embrace the inevitability of death, gain unique “Mortal Favors” whenever characters die.

Guide a party of up eight members, filling your ranks with common villagers, battle-worn adventurers, possible heretics and more.

