Fast & Furious: Arcade Edition Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Switch - News

/ 435 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Publisher GameMill Entertainment and developer Cradle Games have announced Fast & Furious: Arcade Edition for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Fast & Furious: Arcade Edition brings the thrill of the hit arcade racer home. Drift through favorite tracks, smash through shortcuts, and outrun the competition in a high-speed arcade style showdown. Choose from a garage of legendary supercars, customize your ride, and race solo or side-by-side in adrenaline-fueled multiplayer action.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles