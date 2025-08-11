Battlefield 6's Anti-Cheat System 'Prevented 330,000 Attempts to Cheat' in the Open Beta - News

/ 565 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Developer DICE held the open beta for Battlefield 6 over the weekend and a developer on the SPEAR Anti-Cheat Team here on the EA Forums revealed the Javelin anti-cheat system prevented 330,000 attempts at cheating during the beta alone.

The open beta was available in early access on August 7 and 8, while it was open to everyone on August 9 and 10.

"Javelin has prevented 330,000 attempts to cheat or tamper with anti-cheat controls," reads the post.

Users also "reported 44,000 instances of potential cheaters during day one" and at least another 60,000 on August 8.

"Anti-Cheat isn't one and done, it's an ever evolving battlefield, and what has worked for us previously or in different games doesn't always work in all of them," said the developer. "I hope this helps, and please keep the reports coming in - we'll continue cleaning up the cheaters so you can have a fair game."

Battlefield 6 will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on October 10.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles