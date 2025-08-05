Xbox Game Pass Adds Assassin's Creed Mirage, 9 Kings, Rain World, and More - News

/ 1,216 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Microsoft has announced eight more games coming to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Standard, PC, and Cloud.

The list of games includes Rain World, Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector, Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders, MechWarrior 5: Clans, Orcs Must Die! Deathtrap, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Aliens: Fireteam Elite, and 9 Kings.

Read all the latest Xbox Game Pass information below:

Available Today

Rain World (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard

You are a nomadic slugcat, both predator and prey in a broken ecosystem. Grab your spear and brave the industrial wastes, hunting enough food to survive, but be wary – other, bigger creatures have the same plan…

Coming Soon

Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector (Xbox Series X|S) – August 6

Now with Game Pass Standard

Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector is a dice-driven RPG in a human and heartfelt sci-fi world. You are an escaped android, with a malfunctioning body, a price on your head and no memory of your past. Get a ship, find a crew, and take on contracts while you navigate across the Starward Belt.

Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders (Xbox Series X|S) – August 6

Now with Game Pass Standard

Crash over and over until you master the mountain in the snowy follow up to Lonely Mountains: Downhill. Now supporting up to 8 players via cross platform multiplayer – work your way down the slopes as a group sharing a small number of checkpoints, or risk it all in a breakneck race to the base!

MechWarrior 5: Clans (Xbox Series X|S) – August 6

Now with Game Pass Standard

In MechWarrior 5: Clans, players become new Smoke Jaguar pilots in the Clan Invasion of the Inner Sphere. Lead a five-mech “Star” squad across diverse planets, engaging in an expansive campaign with immersive gameplay and intricate combat. Armed with customizable BattleMechs featuring cutting-edge technologies, players explore a wealth of tactical options and strategic possibilities.

Orcs Must Die! Deathtrap (Xbox Series X|S) – August 6

Now with Game Pass Standard

Orcs Must Die! Deathtrap is an action-packed, third-person shooter and trap defense game. Evolve as an orc-slaying War Mage through rogue-lite choices and obliterate, eviscerate, and incinerate massive hordes with up to four players.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage (Cloud, Console, and PC) – August 7

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Experience the story of Basim, a cunning street thief seeking answers and justice as he navigates the bustling streets of ninth-century Baghdad. Through a mysterious, ancient organization known as the Hidden Ones, he will become a deadly Master Assassin and change his fate in ways he never could have imagined.

Aliens: Fireteam Elite (Cloud, Console, and PC) – August 12

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard

Returning to the Game Pass library and set in the iconic Alien universe, Aliens: Fireteam Elite is a cooperative third-person survival shooter that drops your fireteam of hardened marines into a desperate fight to contain the evolving Xenomorph threat. And don’t forget to watch Alien: Earth, starting August 12 on FX and streaming on Hulu.

9 Kings (Game Preview) (PC) – August 14

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

A fast-paced roguelike kingdom builder. Grow your empire and fight massive battles against powerful rival kings. Break the game with thousands of insane builds to become the King of Kings.

In Case You Missed It

Descenders Next (Game Preview) (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available now

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

It’s time to conquer the world of extreme sports. Grab your snowboard and tackle the steep, snowy slopes, or tear up the harsh, lush terrain with your mountainboard! Feel like taking on the challenge with a squad? Match up with Descenders players all around the world and master the mountain!

He Is Coming (Game Preview) (PC) – Available now

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Deep in the forgotten corners of the world, a dark force stirs – the Demon King rises once more. Sharpen your wits, seek out powerful artifacts, and stand firm in the face of the apocalypse in this roguelite RPG auto battler.

DLC / Game Updates

EA Sports Madden NFL 26: Early Access Trial – August 7

Live every stadium-shaking moment built from Sundays with a 10-hour trial from Game Pass Ultimate and EA Play, including Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) on the Xbox app for PC. Save 10% on the full game, Madden Points, and other EA digital purchases with your EA Play membership. Score recurring rewards including Ultimate Team Packs. Plus, get a Welcome Pack by Sept 11.

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II Enhanced – August 12

Discover new ways to experience Senua’s brutal journey of survival with Xbox Series X performance mode, ‘Very High’ graphics preset on PC, Dark Rot combat challenge mode, an improved Photo Mode, and added Developer Commentary.

Sea of Thieves:Season 17 – August 14

The Smugglers’ League have arrived, bringing risky Smugglers’ Runs that see crews ferrying valuable – and dangerous – new cargo. They’re also planning a daring heist in which pirates will play a key role, and with Skeleton Forts receiving fresh reinforcements, there’s excitement at every turn!

In-Game Benefits

Get in-game benefits with Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass in some of the biggest free-to-play games.

Smite 2: Phantom Seas Poseidon Drop (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – August 6

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Rule the depths with spectral might. Claim this drop to get Poseidon, Greek God of the Oceans, and his Phantom Seas skin!

Naraka Bladepoint: Phoenix Princess Bundle (Cloud, Console, and PC) – August 7

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

New Hero · Inor Wan Available now! Unlock exclusive Xbox headgear, Phoenix Princess Pack (Justina Gu), all-hero free trial including the new Hero and more in Naraka: Bladepoint.

War Thunder: Game Pass Bonus (Cloud, Console, and PC) – August 12

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Claim unique Snail Decal, +75% RP booster for 10 battles, +75% SL booster for 10 battles, 150 000 Silver Lions, 2 day of Premium Account and US Starter Pack!

Enlisted: Game Pass Bonus (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – August 12

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Get 5 soldier appearance and callsign orders, 2 change orders for squad upgrades, stock up with 2100 Silver, enjoy 7 days of premium account and kickstart your army with the USA Starter Pack.

Call of Duty: Warzone – Game Pass Pack 3(Cloud, Console, and PC) – August 14

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Get a free in-game bundle for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Call of Duty: Warzone. Includes 2 Operator Skins, 3 Weapon Blueprints, 1 Weapon Charm, 1 Finishing Move, 2 Loading Screens, 1 Spray, 1 Large Decal, 1 2XP Token (1hr), and 1 2WXP token (1hr).

Game Pass Ultimate Perks

Sea of Thieves: Rare Ruby Emote – August 5

For a limited time, celebrate Rare’s 40th Anniversary with this Emote and show off a ruby encasing a timeless symbol.

Leaving August 15

The following games are leaving the Game Pass library soon. Jump back in before they go or use your membership discount to save up to 20% on your purchase to keep them in your library.

Anthem (Console and PC) EA Play

(Console and PC) EA Play Farming Simulator 22 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Persona 3 Reload (Cloud, Console, and PC)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles