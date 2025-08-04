BrokenLore: DON’T WATCH launches August 18 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and Xbox One - News

Publisher Shochiku and developer Serafini Productions announced the psychological horror game, BrokenLore: DON’T WATCH, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on August 18.

The game first released for PC via Steam on April 24.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

BrokenLore: DON’T WATCH is a first-person psychological horror game from the intricate BrokenLore series.

Shinji is a young hikikomori, trapped inside his small Tokyo apartment. With unpaid rent, mounting bills, and a family that doesn’t understand him, he feels isolated from the world—and from himself.

His only escape is video games, but even that can’t ease the crushing weight of his anxiety.

You’ll explore Shinji’s mind as it unravels, but be cautious. Hyakume, a malevolent entity with a hundred eyes, is watching, waiting for the right moment to strike.

Your PC is the only link to the outside world. But even there, safety is an illusion…

