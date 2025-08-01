Cronos: The New Dawn Launches September 5 for Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

/ 269 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Developer Bloober Team announced the tThird-person survival horror game, Cronos: The New Dawn, will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on September 5.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Survive the nightmare of the future to save what remains of the past.

Set in a grim world where Eastern European brutalism meets retro-futurist technology, Cronos: The New Dawn lets you experience a gripping story that straddles the line between past and future.

In the past, you will witness a world in the throes of The Change, a cataclysmic event that forever altered humanity. Meanwhile, in the ravaged wastelands of the future, every moment is a fight for survival against dangerous abominations that will test both your reflexes and your tactical thinking.

You are a Traveler acting as an agent for the enigmatic Collective, tasked with scouring the wastelands of the future in search of specific time rifts that will transport you back to 1980s-era Poland.

Harvester of Souls

Your mission is to locate key people from the past who perished in the ensuing apocalypse. Using your all-powerful Harvester, you can extract their Essences and have them accompany you into the future.

Plan Every Move

In a desolate world filled with ever-present danger, your survival hinges on your ability to strategize and plan ahead. The enemies you’ll encounter are nightmarish creatures, born from the remnants of humanity—defeating them will require you to make full use of your arsenal. During battle, quick decisions can mean the difference between life and death.

Such is our calling.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles