Goodnight Universe Launches November 11 for Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC

Publisher Skybound Games and developer Nice Dream announced the adventure game, Goodnight Universe, will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on November 11.

From the creators of Before Your Eyes.

You are Isaac, a six-month-old baby, developing mysterious psychic powers. What you want most is to be loved and accepted by your family, but a secretive tech corporation wants you for their own. The game features an immersive “face-tracking” mode, expanding on the innovative use of camera-based technology that the development team is known for.

On camera-compatible platforms, Goodnight Universe uses the innovative “camera as controller” mode that debuted in Before Your Eyes, but now in new and inventive ways as you step into the role of Isaac, a six-month-old baby developing mysterious psychic powers.

The leading cast includes Lewis Pullman (Thunderbolts, Top Gun Maverick) as the main character Isaac, and Kerri Kenney-Silver (Reno 911, The Four Seasons), Al Madrigal (The Daily Show, Lopez vs. Lopez), and Tessa Espinola (S.W.A.T, The Big Show Show) as Isaac’s family. Beau Bridges (Matlock, Homeland), Timothy Simons (VEEP, Nobody Wants This.) and Sarah Burns (Barry, Unfrosted) are cast in supporting character voice roles.

Features:

Become a baby in a hilarious yet heartbreaking first person narrative adventure.

Master your new found psychic powers to help out around the house, and also bring down an evil tech corporation.

Interact with a charming cast of fully-voiced characters to branch the story.

Mend a disconnected family.

Play it with your face (if you want).

