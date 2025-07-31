Mario Kart World Tops the Japanese Charts, Switch 2 Sells 92K, NS Sells 15K, PS5 Sells 7K - Sales

Mario Kart World (NS) has remained in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 76,224 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending July 27, 2025.

Super Mario Party Jamboree: Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV (NS2) debuted in third place with sales of 18,169 units.

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers (PS5) debuted in fourth place with sales of 14,490 units.

Utakata no Uchronia: Trail (NS) debuted in sixth place with sales of 9,105 units.

Donkey Kong Bananza (NS2) remained in second place with sales of 53,951 units and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) dropped one spot to fifth with sales of 10,213 units.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) is down two spots to seventh place with sales of 8,919 units and Minecraft (NS) is down one spot to eighth place with sales of 8,101units.

Tamagotchi Plaza (NS) fell six spots to ninth place with sales of 6,744 units, and Super Mario Party Jamboree (NS) dropped four spots to 10th place with sales of 5,879 units.

The Nintendo Switch 2 was the best-selling platform with 92,013 units sold. The Switch 1 sold 14,643 units, the PlayStation 5 sold 6,920 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 271 units, and the PlayStation 4 sold 18 units.

Here are the best-selling games in Japan:

[NS2] Mario Kart World (Nintendo, 2025.06.05) - 76,224 (1,571,833) [NS2] Donkey Kong Bananza (Nintendo, 2025.07.17) - 53,951 (181,856) [NS2] Super Mario Party Jamboree: Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV (Nintendo, 2025.07.24) - 18,169 (New) [PS5] Wuchang: Fallen Feathers (505 Games, 2025.07.24) - 14,490 (New) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 2017.04.28) - 10,213 (6,391,569)

[NSW] Utakata no Uchronia: Trail (Broccoli, 2025.07.24) - 9,105 (New)

[NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 2020.03.20) - 8,919 (8,181,899) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft Game Studios, 2018.06.21) - 8,101 (3,947,375) [NSW] Tamagotchi Plaza (Bandai Namco Entertainment, 2025.06.26) - 6,744 (156,023) [NSW] Super Mario Party: Jamboree (Nintendo, 2024.10.17) - 5,879 (1,355,544)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch 2 – 92,013 (1,846,889) Switch OLED Model – 7,344 (9,104,628) Switch Lite – 4,706 (6,618,493) PlayStation 5 – 4,093 (5,725,219) Switch – 2,593 (20,127,842) PlayStation 5 Pro – 2,043 (233,333) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 784 (980,686) Xbox Series S – 126 (338,887) Xbox Series X – 102 (321,145) Xbox Series X Digital Edition – 43 (21,136) PlayStation 4 – 18 (7,929,782)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

