Square Enix Announces RPG The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales for Switch 2, PS5, XS, and PC - News

Publisher Square Enix and developer Claytechworks have announced HD-2D action RPG, The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales, for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store.

Hope is timeless.

A brand-new action RPG from the creators of Octopath Traveler and Bravely Default—The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales combines stunning HD-2D visuals and exciting action-adventure gameplay for the first time!

In a corner of a continent overrun with beast tribes, the Kingdom of Huther is humanity’s sole bastion, kept safe by a magic barrier.

After the discovery of heretofore unknown ruins, the adventurer Elliot and his fairy sidekick Faie brave the dangers outside the kingdom on a journey spanning not only the continent, but its thousand-year history.

Open new paths as you explore this untamed continent and reveal the world’s mysterious history. Enjoy intuitive and rewarding action-based battle with a healthy dose of strategic support abilities from a fairy.

Herein are intertwined the fates of one adventurer and one fairy. It is time to unravel the threads of history.

