Killing Floor 3, Wuchang: Fallen Feathers, and More Debut on the Steam Charts

Steam Deck has remained in first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 31, 2025, which ended July 29, 2025.

There were four new releases in the top 10 with Killing Floor 3 debuting in second place, Wuchang: Fallen Feathers debuting in fourth place, Wildgate debuting in sixth place, and Abiotic Factor debuting in ninth place.

PEAK is down one spot to third place, Ready or Not is up two spots to fifth place, and Dead by Daylight is up one spot to seventh place. RimWorld fell five spots to eighth place and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 rounds out the top 10.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

Steam Deck Killing Floor 3 - NEW PEAK Wuchang: Fallen Feathers - NEW Ready or Not Wildgate - NEW Dead by Daylight RimWorld Abiotic Factor - NEW Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

Counter-Strike 2 Steam Deck PUBG: Battlegrounds Killing Floor 3 - NEW PEAK Marvel Rivals Umamusume: Pretty Derby Wuchang: Fallen Feathers - NEW Ready or Not Warframe

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

