Frostpunk 2 Launches September 18 for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S - News

11 bit studios announced Frostpunk 2 will launch for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on September 18.

The game first released for PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG in September 2024.

"Initially, we tried to carry over as many interface solutions as possible [from PC to console]," said Frostpunk 2 production coordinator Igor Skibinski. "But the two games differ so much in terms of gameplay that we had to adapt and rework those systems over time. Still, our main focus was to make interaction with the game feel seamless—so players never have to think about how to play while they’re playing. Our ambition is to once again prove that even complex strategy games can feel intuitive and satisfying on consoles."

View the console release date trailer below:

Read details on the different editions below:

Icebreaker Edition

Full game on disc

Pop-up diorama of New London

Digital novella Warm Flesh

Warm Flesh A behind-the-scenes digital artbook chronicling the creation of the game world

Whiteout Edition

Icebreaker Edition contents

Multi-layered shadow box featuring integrated LED lighting and iconic key art

Deluxe Edition upgrade, granting access to the three upcoming downloadable contents

Deluxe metal-and-enamel keychain

Two premium New London art postcards

Frostpunk-themed stickers

One of two possible embroidered faction patches: either the disciplined Technocrats or the fervent Icebloods

Read details on the game below:

Drawing from lessons learned during the original Frostpunk‘s console port, the development team has further refined the circular, easily navigable interface. The port allows players to guide the politics and people of New London with the palms of their hands, on controller and thumbsticks alike.

Several improvements help tailor the control scheme for gamepads and provide quick access to vital actions. Players can use bumper buttons to cycle between districts of the same type, or a dynamic radial menu that appears over resource piles and presents actions specific to them. Additionally, following the console release, the PC version of Frostpunk 2 will receive an update enabling players to use this new UI scheme whenever a gamepad is connected.

