Still Wakes the Deep Studio The Chinese Room Gains Independence from Sumo Digital

Still Wakes the Deep developer The Chinese Room is now an independent studio as it completed its management buyout from parent company Sumo Digital, according to IGN.

"This management buyout allows us to scratch the creative itch of continuing to work on new, original intellectual property, but also to partner with other studios on other projects when they fit in with our vision," said studio director Ed Daly following a deal facilitated by venture capital firm Hiro Capital. "This is what we are doing and we want to carry on doing it, so we're happy to carry on in this vein."

Hiro Capital partner Spike Laurie added, "The Chinese Room is a huge British success story that has rightly been recognised as a unique creative force capable of competing on the world stage. From hiring British people to making games set in the UK, they've been one of our foremost creative studios and now they are once again in charge of their own destiny while remaining British.

"We are at risk of overlooking these creative gems and letting them be sold to overseas corporations. That is a travesty for the $5.5 billion British gaming industry which has a world-renowned reputation. We need to nurture this talent and support it through difficult times, because it is one of our leading creative exports."

Still Wakes the Deep released or the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass on June 18.

Our own Lee Mehr gave Still Wakes the Deep a 6 out of 10. He stated, "The team's reputation in visual design and soundtrack are supplemented by a tautened horror thriller that's oftentimes engaging to watch; however, it's degraded by shallow mechanics that are typically unrewarding to play."

Mehr gave the expansion, Still Wakes the Deep: Siren's Rest, a 4 out of 10.

