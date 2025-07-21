By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Mario Kart World Remains in 1st on the French Charts

by William D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 689 Views

Mario Kart World (NS2) has remained in first place on the French charts for week 28, 2025, according to SELL

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (PS5) is up one spot to second place, while Death Stranding 2: On The Beach (PS5) dropped one spot to third place. 

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is up one spot to fourth place, while Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (PS5) dropped one spot to fifth place.

Nintendo Switch 2
  1. Mario Kart World

PlayStation 5

  1. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  2. Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
  3. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Xbox Series X|S

  1. Assassin's Creed Shadows
  2. Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 - Collector's Edition
  3. F1 25
Nintendo Switch
  1. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  2. Minecraft
  3. Super Mario Party Jamboree
PS4
  1. EA Sports FC 25
  2. Grand Theft Auto V - Premium Edition
  3. Red Dead Redemption
Xbox One
  1. Hogwarts Legacy
  2. Grand Theft Auto V - Premium Edition
  3. Red Dead Redemption 2
PC
  1. Farming Simulator 25
  2. Kingdom Come Deliverance II - Collector's Edition
  3. Minecraft Java & Bedrock

