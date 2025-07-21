Mario Kart World Remains in 1st on the French Charts - Sales

/ 689 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Mario Kart World (NS2) has remained in first place on the French charts for week 28, 2025, according to SELL.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (PS5) is up one spot to second place, while Death Stranding 2: On The Beach (PS5) dropped one spot to third place.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is up one spot to fourth place, while Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (PS5) dropped one spot to fifth place.

Nintendo Switch 2

Mario Kart World

PlayStation 5

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Death Stranding 2: On The Beach Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Xbox Series X|S

Assassin's Creed Shadows Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 - Collector's Edition F1 25

Nintendo Switch

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Minecraft Super Mario Party Jamboree

PS4 EA Sports FC 25 Grand Theft Auto V - Premium Edition Red Dead Redemption Xbox One Hogwarts Legacy Grand Theft Auto V - Premium Edition Red Dead Redemption 2 PC Farming Simulator 25 Kingdom Come Deliverance II - Collector's Edition Minecraft Java & Bedrock

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles