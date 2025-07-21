Xbox Series X|S vs Xbox 360 Sales Comparison in Japan - June 2025 - Sales

/ 1,628 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

The VGChartz sales comparison series of articles are updated monthly and each one focuses on a different sales comparison using our estimated video game hardware figures. The charts include comparisons between the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, as well as with older platforms. There are articles based on our worldwide estimates, as well as the US, Europe, and Japan.

This monthly series compares the aligned sales of the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox 360 in Japan, as well as looking at lifetime original Xbox sales and Xbox One sales.

The Xbox Series X|S launched in Japan in November 2020, while the Xbox 360 launched in Japan in December 2005. The original Xbox launched in Japan in February 2002 and the Xbox One in September 2014.

XSX|S Vs. X360 Japan:

Gap change in latest month: 23,781 - X360

Gap change over last 12 months: 177,379 - X360

Total Lead: 682,141 - X360

Xbox Series X|S Total Sales: 681,649

Xbox 360 Total Sales: 1,363,790

June 2025 is the 56th month the Xbox Series X|S has been available for in Japan. In the latest month, the gap grew in favor of the Xbox 360 when compared to the aligned launch of the Xbox Series X|S by 23,781 units.

In the last 12 months, the Xbox 360 has outsold the Xbox Series X|S by 0.18 million units. The Xbox 360 is currently ahead by 0.68 million units.

The Xbox Series X|S has sold 0.68 million units in 56 months, while the Xbox 360 sold 1.36 million units. Month 56 for the Xbox Series X|S is June 2025 and for the Xbox 360 is July 2010.

The Xbox 360 crossed 1.4 million units in month 59 and 1.5 million units in month 67. The Xbox 360 sold 1.66 million units lifetime. The Xbox Series X|S is 0.98 million units behind lifetime Xbox 360 sales.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles