Mario Kart World Tops the Japanese Charts, Switch 2 Sells 129K in Week 5

Mario Kart World (NS) has remained in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 114,106 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending July 6, 2025.

Tamagotchi Plaza (NS) remained in second place with sales of 24,173 units, while the Switch 2 version dropped two spots to sixth place with sales of 6,204 units.

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach (PS5) remained in third place with sales of 11,471 units, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is up four spots to fourth place with sales of 7,441 units, and Super Mario Party Jamboree (NS) re-entered the top 10 in fifth place with sales of 6,307 units.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) is in seventh place with sales of 5,915 units and Minecraft (NS) is in eighth place with sales of 5,480 units. FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Steals Time (NS) is in ninth place with sales of 5,154 units and Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma (NS) is in 10th place with sales of 3,876 units.

The Nintendo Switch 2 was the best-selling platform with 128,643 units sold. The Switch 1 sold 17,712 units, the PlayStation 5 sold 8,629 units, t the Xbox Series X|S sold 461 units, and the PlayStation 4 sold 21 units.

Here are the best-selling games in Japan:

[SW2] Mario Kart World (Nintendo, 06/05/25) – 114,106 (1,299,219) [NSW] Tamagotchi Plaza (Bandai Namco, 06/26/25) – 24,173 (126,462) [PS5] Death Stranding 2: On the Beach (SIE, 06/26/25) – 11,471 (83,435) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 7,441 (6,366,260) [NSW] Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo, 10/17/24) – 6,307 (1,338,302) [SW2] Tamagotchi Plaza (Bandai Namco, 06/26/25) – 6,204 (32,600) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 5,915 (8,160,492) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 5,480 (3,928,867) [NSW] FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Steals Time (LEVEL-5, 05/21/25) – 5,154 (141,175) [NSW] Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma (Marvelous, 06/05/25) – 3,876 (68,666)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch 2 – 128,643 (1,530,826) Switch OLED Model – 8,249 (9,085,911) Switch Lite – 6,114 (6,604,683) PlayStation 5 – 5,268 (5,713,231) Switch – 3,349 (20,120,549) PlayStation 5 Pro – 2,334 (227,562) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 1,027 (978,115) Xbox Series S – 415 (338,584) Xbox Series X – 68 (320,928) Xbox Series X Digital Edition – 46 (20,988) PlayStation 4 – 21 (7,929,722)

