Ghost of Yotei State of Play Set for July 10

posted 8 hours ago

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Sucker Punch Productions announced a PlayStation State of Play dedicated to Ghost of Yotei will take place on on Thursday, July 10 at 2:00 pm PT / 5:00 pm ET / 10:00 pm UK.

You will be able to watch it YouTube and Twitch.

The State of Play will be nearly 20 minutes long and feature a deep dive into Ghost of Yotei hosted by Sucker Punch’s Creative Directors, Jason Connell and Nate Fox. The Creative Directors will share "more about Atsu’s quest for vengeance," as well as "her new weapons, new ways to personalize your journey at the edge of Japan, new special modes, and much more."

Ghost of Yotei will launch for the PlayStation 5 on October 2.

