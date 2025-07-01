System Shock 2: 25th Anniversary Remaster Launches July 10 for PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, PS4, and Xbox One - News

by, posted 2 hours ago

Developer Nightdive Studios announced System Shock 2: 25th Anniversary Remaster will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on July 10.

The game first released for PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, GOG, and Humble Store on June 26.

Read details on the game below:

System Shock 2: 25th Anniversary Remaster is a remaster of the 1999 classic science-fiction horror action role-playing game, System Shock 2. The series antagonist, the malevolent rogue AI SHODAN, is back and better than ever.

Nightdive Studios has taken its restorative talents to a game that many consider one of the best first-person shooters of all time. Like its remastered predecessor, System Shock 2: 25th Anniversary Remaster has been rebuilt for modern platforms using Nightdive Studios’ proprietary KEX Engine, offering players the definitive System Shock 2 experience with improved visuals, enhanced gameplay, and vastly improved performance (up to 4K resolution at 120 frames per second).

System Shock 2: 25th Anniversary Remaster is not only the most visually impressive version of the title to date, it will also be the most stable, as numerous bugs in the original PC game have been fixed. System Shock 2: 25th Anniversary Remaster will additionally include upgrades to the game’s beloved co-op multiplayer mode and officially support fan-made content. Every aspect of the game has been refined to provide the best possible experience for new fans as well as veterans.

System Shock 2 revolutionized storytelling, atmosphere, and gameplay in the medium, inspiring a generation of titles to follow. It completely reshaped the way gaming audiences viewed the potential for storytelling in first-person games and went on to win over a dozen awards and “Game of The Year” recognitions.

Set 42 years after the events of the first System Shock, SHODAN and her army of merciless mutants infest the starship Von Braun. Players embody a soldier who awakes from cryo-sleep with cybernetic implants grafted to his flesh. As he sets out to unravel the horrifying mystery of the derelict starship, he’ll need to hone his upgradable soldier skills and utilize powerful weapons and paranormal psionic abilities to survive the monstrous creations of SHODAN—and endure her narcissistic god complex.

Unknowable Horrors, In High Definition

Completely remastered visuals, extending to cutscenes and character and weapons models, with up to 4K resolution at 120 frames per second support on Windows PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

Might As Well Make Your Death Comfortable

The game includes settings for an adjustable field-of-view, post-processing effects, and widescreen support.

Misery Loves Company

Drag your friends into the hell that is the Von Braun starship in cooperative multiplayer.

Interface This

Play from the comfort of your couch with gamepad support, then celebrate with an ice-cold medical stim when you unlock new Trophies and Achievements.

If You Want Something Done Right

Full mod support on PC and the ability to implement community-made missions at launch.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

