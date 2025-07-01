Beat 'Em Up QUIT TODAY Launches October 22 for PS5, PS4, and Switch - News

Publisher Justdan International and developer YOHCAN announced the side-scrolling beat 'em up game, QUIT TODAY, will launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch on October 22 for $11.99.

The game first released for PC via Steam in April 2024.

QUIT TODAY is a beat ’em up game around the workplace theme. You will step into an epic resignation adventure and kick your colleagues’ asses.

Story

The story begins on an ordinary morning when you arrive at the company as usual, only to discover that all your colleagues believe you’re about to resign. They see you as a traitor to the company and gang up on you. To figure out what’s going on, you embark on a journey to protect yourself with your briefcase. After witnessing the darkness within the company, you decide to quit by defeating the company!

Beating Up Insane Colleagues

Encountering absurdities in different departments is absolutely normal. Those who are too stubborn and can not be communicated with a mouth will take a fist instead. Take that, my briefcase!

Random Skill Choices and Resources

During your journey, you can freely choose skill sets and maximize the benefits of randomly acquired resources. You are the master of working.

Friendship Brings Love, Courage, and Hope

Even in the darkness and despair, you’ll encounter partners who shine like the morning sun. You can call them for support during battles, and in their departments, you can enhance combat abilities or improve the company’s working environment.

