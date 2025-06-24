Little Nightmares Series Tops 20 Million Units Sold - Sales

posted 47 minutes ago

Publisher Bandai Namco announced the Little Nightmares franchise has sold over 20 million units worldwide.

"The franchise has now sold 20 million units since the release of Little Nightmares in 2017," stated Bandai Namco.

It was announced today Little Nightmares III will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store on October 10.

Little Nightmares Enhanced Edition will also launch on October 10 for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store. However, players on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC can get the game right now by pre-ordering Little Nightmares III.

