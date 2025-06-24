Little Nightmares Enhanced Edition Announced for Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer Engine Software have announced Little Nightmares Enhanced Edition for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store.

The game will launch alongside Little Nightmares III on October 10. However, players on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC can get the game right now by pre-ordering Little Nightmares III.

(Re)-Discover the dark whimsical tale of Little Nightmares, now enhanced in stunning 4K resolution and 60 frames per second.

Little Nightmares Enhanced Edition lets you choose between Quality or Performance Mode to favor either the visuals or the framerate depending on your preferences.

Enjoy improved visual effects, including RTX reflections, water effects, more particles, and volumetric lighting.

Additional helpers have been added for an overall better experience.

The Little Nightmares series has been captivating millions of players worldwide since 2017. Now it’s your turn to try to survive the first entry in the most charming horror series ever made.

Take on the role of Six, a lone child lost in a massive metal vessel known as the Maw, surrounded by dangerous, distorted versions of adults. You’ll need to do your best to escape in one piece or your fate will be worse than you ever dared dream.

Observe Your Surroundings

You wake up in a damp, dark room. Your sole possession is a brass lighter. You have no memory of how you got here, but it’s clear that you are in danger. Only your keen eyes and quick wits can get you out in one piece.

Find an Escape Route

This world is not meant for children, but you can use your stature as an advantage with a bit of imagination. Climb drawers and shelves to find child-sized passageways through The Maw too tiny for the adults to reach and you’ll be safe… at least for a while.

Avoid the Residents

The inhabitants of the Maw have only one use for children, and it’s never pretty. Children who don’t want to get caught should stay hidden and move carefully when they’re around. Under certain circumstances, a distraction might avert their attention long enough for you to scuttle away scot-free. Be careful, if you accidentally make too much noise, the Residents are quite determined once you’ve caught their eye.

Run for Your Life

Sometimes, there’s no other choice but to run. If you can stay alive long enough to get somewhere the Residents can’t reach you, you might survive. Can you make it through the Maw to freedom? Six is counting on you. Good luck, little one.

Game saves cannot be transferred from Little Nightmares (the base version) to Little Nightmares Enhanced Edition (and vice versa).

