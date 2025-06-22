Minecraft Retakes 1st on the Swiss Charts, Mario Kart World Drops to 3rd - Sales

Minecraft has retaken first place on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 24th week of 2025.

Mario Kart World in its second week dropped from first to third place. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is up three spots to take fourth place. The two open-world Zelda games remained in the top 10 with The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild up one spot to fifth place and The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom down seven spots to ninth place.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 and Hogwarts Legacy re-entered the top 10 in sixth place and 10th places, respectively.

EA Sports FC 25 shot up two spots to second place, Super Mario Party Jamboree up two spots to seventh place, and Cyberpunk 2077 dropped three spots to eighth place,

There are a total of five Nintendo games titles in the top 10 and five multiplatform games.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland: Minecraft EA Sports FC 25 Mario Kart World Mario Kart 8 Deluxe The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Super Mario Party Jamboree Cyberpunk 2077 The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Hogwarts Legacy

