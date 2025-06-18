PlayStation Releases Free Educational App Climate Station for PS5 and PS VR2 - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced the free educational app, Climate Station, for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation VR2 via PlayStation Store.

The app uses decades of climate science and turns it into an interactive story. It was developed in cooperation with the United Nations Playing for Planet Alliance.

What if understanding climate change wasn’t a lecture – but a journey you could take yourself? We’re pleased to introduce Climate Station, a new experience that transforms decades of climate science into an interactive story.

Developed by Sony Interactive Entertainment, as part of our collaboration with the United Nations Playing for the Planet Alliance, Climate Station turns complex data into an immersive, interactive experience. Whether you’re a curious explorer, a data detective, or just looking for something totally unique to dive into, this free app available today on PS5 and PS VR2 is your gateway to understanding the forces shaping our world.

Harnessing the same tech innovations used in blockbuster games, Climate Station delivers a seamless, visually rich experience. On PS5, you’ll navigate a fully interactive globe, zooming into climate events and data layers with the DualSense controller. On PS VR2, the experience becomes even more immersive – reach out with your PS VR2 Sense controllers and manipulate the Earth itself.

You’ll interact with real scientific data, explore climate scenarios, and uncover the stories behind the numbers.

Climate Station kicks off with a guided tour. As you complete each section, new features unlock — opening up more ways to play, explore, and uncover the hidden stories behind the climate across four modes

Weather Year

Witness the breathtaking beauty of the Earth in motion. Weather Year is a visually striking timelapse of clouds and storms as the seasons progress, that feels like watching the planet from space. As the year unfolds, wildfires, tropical storms, floods, and droughts emerge across the globe, paired with human impact and cost data. But beyond the individual events, a deeper picture comes into view – clouds patterns, storm tracks, greenhouse gases, and shifting sea ice converge to show the Earth as a fragile, interconnected system.

Observations

Explore over a century of climate change using authoritative data from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPPC). An interactive globe reveals temperature shifts from 1901 to today, with glowing 3D pins marking change – red for warming, blue for cooling. Click any pin to unlock detailed records — from monthly figures to long-term trends, including your own region. You’ll also access vital global indicators – carbon dioxide (CO₂),ocean heat, sea level rise– giving you a direct view of the evidence behind today’s climate urgency.

Projections

In Projections, explore five possible pathways shaped by global emissions decisions — from rapid CO₂ reductions to unchecked emissions growth. Using IPCC-trusted models, you’ll see how temperature and impact trajectories diverge dramatically by 2100. Track escalating risks – extreme weather, droughts, floods, biodiversity loss, irreversible tipping points, and more. Track vital signs such as sea level, ocean heat, and ice mass under each scenario. Explore vivid milestone globes showing how different warming levels reshape ecosystems, habitats, species, and critical systems – making it clear how the choices we make today define the kind of future we’ll face tomorrow.

Explainer Library

Cut through the noise with 90 minutes of accessible, expert-led content. The Explainer Library demystifies the science behind climate change, from extreme weather mechanics to the models scientists use to understand the future. These videos break complex ideas into clear, compelling insights — making the subject easier to grasp than ever before.

Climate Station is an invitation to understand the complexities of climate change and raise awareness. We hope you’ll enjoy the experience and discover your own climate story.

