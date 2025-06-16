Legacy of Kain: Defiance Likely Coming PlayStation Plus Classics Catalog - News

It appears a Legacy of Kain game is coming PlayStation Plus Classic Games Catalog.

Legacy of Kain: Defiance for the PlayStation 2 has been rated for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 in Taiwan, which was spotted by Gematsu.

Remastered versions of two Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver games released in December 2012 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

Legacy of Kain: Defiance released for the PlayStation 2, Xbox, and PC in 2003.

Legacy of Kain: Defiance (PS2) has been rated for PS5 and PS4 in Taiwan. Likely dropping as part of the PlayStation Plus Classics Catalog.









