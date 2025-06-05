Xbox Game Pass Adds EA Sports FC 25, FBC: Firebreak, Baldur's Gate 1 and 2, and More - News

posted 1 hour ago

Microsoft has announced nine more games coming to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Standard, PC, and Cloud.

The list of games includes Baldur’s Gate and Baldur’s Gate II: Enhanced Editions, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine – Master Crafted Edition, Barbie Project Friendship, Kingdom: Two Crowns, EA Sports FC 25, The Alters, FBC: Firebreak, Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, and Lost in Random: The Eternal Die.

Read all the latest Xbox Game Pass information below:

Available Today

Baldur’s Gate and Baldur’s Gate II: Enhanced Editions (Cloud and Console) – June 5

Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Standard

Gather your party; the RPG saga returns. Immerse yourself in an epic RPG series where every choice matters. Play over 100 hours of adventure in enhanced editions of Baldur’s Gate and Baldur’s Gate II!

Coming Soon

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine – Master Crafted Edition (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – June 10

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Step into the armor of a relentless Space Marine and use a combination of lethal weaponry to crush overwhelming Ork forces. Immerse yourself in an intense and brutally violent world based on the richest science fantasy ever created. Enhanced for a new generation, this edition brings quality of life & graphical improvements.

Barbie Project Friendship (Cloud, Console, and PC) – June 11

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard

Get ready for the ultimate Barbie gaming adventure as Barbie and Barbie work together to save a beloved Malibu landmark, the Malibu Waves Community Center! The once thriving destination is nearly abandoned and on the verge of being closed. It’s time to band together to restore the beloved community center to its former glory. Complete fun quests, unlock exciting minigames, and earn valuable community points to give outfits and spaces a stylish upgrade.

Kingdom: Two Crowns (PC) – June 11

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Collect coins, build defenses, and reclaim your Kingdom. Explore and uncover secrets, unlock technologies, and protect your crown against waves of Greed monsters. Kingdom: Two Crowns is a solo/co-op side-scrolling strategy and tower defense game set in a beautiful pixel world.

EA Sports FC 25 (Cloud, Console, and PC) via EA Play – June 12

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Lead the line and write league history for the club in EA Sports FC 25, coming soon to The Play List. Members can light up the stadium with stunning, title-winning tactics with unlimited access through Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta), PC Game Pass, or Game Pass Ultimate via EA Play. Claim the limited-time Supercharge Pack from June 12 through July 12, featuring 11x Rare Gold Players (82+), including one player with an 87+ OVR and one 93+ OVR TOTS Loan, and more.

The Alters (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – June 13

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Available on day one with Game Pass! The Alters is a sci-fi survival game where you play as Jan, stranded on a hostile planet. Create alternate versions of yourself — each shaped by different life choices — to survive, gather resources, and navigate deep moral dilemmas. Your past becomes your crew in this unique sci-fi survival.

FBC: Firebreak (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – June 17

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Available on day one with Game Pass! A cooperative first-person shooter set within a mysterious federal agency under assault by otherworldly forces. As a years-long siege on the agency’s headquarters reaches its boiling point, only Firebreak — the Bureau’s most versatile unit — ­has the gear and the guts to plunge into the building’s strangest crises, restore order, contain the chaos, and fight to reclaim control.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time (Console and PC) – June 17

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard

Crash fourward into a time-shattered adventure with your favorite marsupials. Neo Cortex and N. Tropy are launching an all-out assault on not just this universe, but the entire multiverse! Crash and Coco are here to save the day by reuniting the four Quantum Masks and bending the rules of reality.

Lost in Random: The Eternal Die (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – June 17

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Available on day one with Game Pass! Lost in Random: The Eternal Die blends dynamic real-time action, tactical combat, and risk-reward dice mechanics for thrilling second-to-second battles. Unravel an original stand-alone story as Queen Aleksandra, the once great ruler of Random on a mission for vengeance and redemption.

In-Game Benefits

Zenless Zone Zero: Xbox Game Pass Benefits (Cloud and Console) – June 6

Game Pass Ultimate

Get this bundle and obtain the following Zenless Zone Zero in-game rewards: Polychrome ×80, Ether Battery ×2, Senior Investigator Log ×10, W-Engine Energy Module ×15, and Denny ×75,000!



Splitgate 2: Aeros Javi Ace Skin (Cloud, Console, and PC) – June 6

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Splitgate 2 is the only free-to-play shooter with portals. This Ace character skin is designed with Game Pass members in mind, with characteristic green and black stylings.

The Finals: Urban Ronin Set (Cloud, Console, and PC) – June 12

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Claim the Urban Ronin Set and a sleek collection of matching weapon skins, an emote, a gun charm, 25% Bonus Match XP, and 500 Multibucks!

Game Pass Ultimate Perks

Stumble Guys: Neon Bundle – Available now

Grab the Neon Legendary skin, Popped Bubble emote, plus 250 gems and 50 tokens.

Minecraft: 1 Month Marketplace Pass – Available now (US ONLY)

Get access to the Marketplace Pass for 1 month! Discover and customize your adventures with worlds, add-ons, skin & texture packs, and more.

Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms: 5 Free Champions – Available now (US ONLY)

Adventure through the Forgotten Realms and beyond with the Dungeon Master’s Champions of Renown! Claim this perk to get 160 Platinum Champion Chests and to unlock five Champions, including Dungeon Master, Eric, Hank, Sheila, and Diana!

Apex Legends: Gold Tribal Mask Weapon Charm – June 5

Flex your style like a true warrior with the Apex Legends Gold Tribal Mask Weapon Charm, available with your EA Play membership.

Rainbow Six Siege X: Mute Pack – June 10

Rainbow Six Siege X marks its biggest evolution in the game’s history, bringing a visual overhaul, an enhanced player experience, and gameplay changes that deepen the game’s tactical core. For a limited time, claim a free pack that includes headgear, uniform, and weapon skin for Mute! Only available for console.

Leaving June 15

The following games will be leaving the Game Pass library soon, so be sure to pick back up where you left off or jump in fresh before they go! You can save up to 20% off your purchase on these games before they leave to keep them in your library.

Dordogne (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Hypnospace Outlaw (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Isonzo (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Keplerth (PC)

(PC) My Time At Sandrock (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Rolling Hills: Make Sushi, Make Friends (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Depersonalization (PC)

We’re adding more games over time to the ‘Stream your own game’ collection for Game Pass Ultimate members. Go to Xbox.com/Play to see the list of available cloud playable games to stream on supported devices if you own them.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017.

