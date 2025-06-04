Maximum Football Launches June 17 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

Maximum Entertainment announced Maximum Football will leave Early Access and launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on June 17.

The game has been in Early Access for PC since November 2024 and Xbox Series X|S in Game Preview since December 2024.

"We’re excited to invite even more players to the field and continue shaping the future of football gaming together," said Maximum Entertainment head of studio Anth Rodgers. "We’ve got some fresh updates in store for our June 1.0 launch, and we can’t wait to see new players enter the game."

Lead your team to victory in Maximum Football, the fully customizable, free-to-play football simulation game. As head coach, make all the key decisions—from designing your team’s look, to recruiting your roster, and calling the plays on the field. With precise, realistic gameplay, you’ll feel the thrill of the gridiron like never before.

Customize every detail of your team, from logos and uniforms to player attributes. Build your dream roster and step into the stadium, whether you’re playing locally or online, to carve out your legacy. With smooth, responsive controls, every play is executed exactly as you plan it.

Maximum Football launched into Early Access with College Dynasty mode and will continue to grow with regular updates, including Pro Franchise mode, new rule sets, features, and additional customizations, all shaped by community feedback.

Football Gameplay How It Should Be

With stunning graphics, realistic gameplay, and physics-based tackling powered by Unreal Engine 5, experience the intensity of every play and the energy of the crowd as you take control of the field.

College Dynasty Mode

Take the reins as head coach, building and sustaining championship teams by drafting, recruiting, and managing both team and stadium personnel year after year.

Endless Customization

Build your football team your way! Personalize logos, jerseys, and helmets, and share your creations with the community to showcase your unique style.

Online Multiplayer

Challenge friends and rivals in head-to-head online matches (Local Multiplayer Coming Soon).

Ongoing Content

Maximum Football is an evolving football universe, with ongoing content updates based on player feedback. Expect new features, rule sets, modes, and customizations regularly to keep the experience fresh and exciting.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

