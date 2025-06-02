Elden Ring: Nightreign Debuts in 3rd on the UK Retail Charts, F1 25 Debuts in 5th - Sales

posted 3 hours ago

Elden Ring: Nightreign debuted in third place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending May 31, 2025.

There were two new releases in the top 40 this week. F1 25 debuted in fifth place and Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind debuted in 35th place.

Hogwarts Legacy is up one spot to second place, while EA Sports FC 25 dropped one spot to second place. Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate is down one spot to fourth place.

The Last of Us Part II Remastered re-entered the top 40 in sixth place, Minecraft is down two spots to seventh place, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is up two spots to eighth place.

Grand Theft Auto V is down two spots to ninth place and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is down one spot to 10th place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week in the UK at retail:

Hogwarts Legacy EA Sports FC 25 Elden Ring: Nightreign - NEW Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate F1 25 - NEW The Last of Us Part II Remastered Minecraft Grand Theft Auto V Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Super Mario Party Jamboree

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

