Roadcraft Debuts in 6th on the Swiss Charts, EA Sports FC 25 Takes 1st

EA Sports FC 25 has retaken in first place on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 21st week of 2025.

Roadcraft debuted in sixth place.

Minecraft remained in second place, Obscur: Expedition 33 is up two spots to third place, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe remained in fourth place. Doom: The Dark Ages in its second week fell from first to fifth place.

Grand Theft Auto V is up one spot to seventh place and Super Mario Party Jamboree is down two spots to eighth place. Super Mario Bros. Wonder re-entered the top 10 in ninth place and Nintendo Switch Sports rounds out the top 10.

There are a total of six multiplatform titles in the top 10 and four Nintendo Switch games.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland: EA Sports FC 25 Minecraft Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Doom: The Dark Ages Roadcraft - NEW Grand Theft Auto V Super Mario Party Jamboree Super Mario Bros. Wonder Nintendo Switch Sports

