SEGA Football Club Champions 2025 Announced for PS5, PS4, PC, iOS, and Android - News

by, posted 2 hours ago

SEGA has announced football management simulation game powered by Football Manager, SEGA Football Club Champions 2025 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC via Steam, iOS, and Android. It will launch in 2025 as a free-to-play title.

Closed beta test sign-ups are available now.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

SEGA Football Club Champions 2025 is the latest multiplatform football management simulator from SEGA! Play for free! Start off with a small club competing locally, and aim to take on the world!

Achieve Glory in Two Modes

Career Mode – Manage a team, call the shots on the pitch, and strive to build the greatest club of all time.

– Manage a team, call the shots on the pitch, and strive to build the greatest club of all time. Dream Team Mode – Go head-to-head with players around the globe in this PvP mode, featuring Event Matches, the Arena, Room Matches, and more!

Licensing

We have partnered with various leagues worldwide to bring you 10,000 pro-footballers to recruit, including 1,500 from J1–J3 leagues in Japan, as well as athletes from FIFPRO, K League, and Manchester City F.C., and more!

