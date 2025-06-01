Achilles: Survivor Launches in 2nd Half of 2025 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PS4, and Xbox One - News

Developer Dark Point Games announced the bullet heaven Survivors-like game, Achilles: Survivor, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One when the PC version leaves Early Access in the second half of 2025.

View the console reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Every run writes your legend.

Achilles: Survivor is a fast-paced, single-player bullet hell set in Ancient Greece. Play as Achilles - or one of the legendary souls freed from Tartarus - and face relentless waves of enemies. Build deadly structures, evolve your powers, and grow stronger with every run. Defeat your enemies... or die trying.

Are you ready for battle?

DEFEAT YOUR ENEMIES... OR DIE TRYING

Achilles has never faced monsters like this - and now it’s your turn. Dive into chaotic, action-packed runs and hold your ground against relentless waves of enemies. Pick from dozens of powers and transform them mid-run in the Forge.

The deeper you go, the tougher it gets. No two runs are the same - and surviving means adapting fast.

BUILD LIKE A STRATEGOS

Drop flame turrets, raise healing shrines, or summon Myrmidons to fight at your side. Unlike other survivor-likes, your best weapon might be the map itself. Structures aren’t just defenses - they're tactical tools for crowd control, sustain, and damage that can turn the tide of battle.

But remember - your resources are limited.

Build smart, and you’ll live longer

WIELD THE MIGHT OF LEGENDARY HEROES

Achilles made a bit of a mess escaping Tartarus. Now the world’s crawling with souls that shouldn’t be here - and you're one of them.

Unlock and master a growing roster of heroes, each with a unique playstyle and signature power. From Achilles' raw melee strength to Paris' precise shots, Pythia’s devastating magic, or Brontes’ brute force - these are just a few of the heroes you can discover in the game.

SURVIVE THE TRIALS OF THE OVERLORDS

Every region throws new horrors at you - venomous beasts, relentless ranged attackers, and bosses that won’t give you a second chance. Learn their patterns, adapt your build, and survive escalating waves until it’s time to face an Overlord.

These bosses don’t wait for you to get ready - they’ll punish weak strategies and reward smart structure placement.

GET STRONGER WITH EVERY RUN

Death isn’t failure - it’s part of your path. Complete challenges to unlock new characters, earn treasures and Favors, and improve your stats with long-term upgrades.

The further you push, the more power you bring into your next run

EXPLORE ANCIENT GREECE

Return to the world of Achilles: Legends Untold and slay them all!

Battle across mythical arenas drawn from Greek legend, such as Troy and the sun-scorched coasts of Greece. Each map features unique objectives, building zones, and mythological threats waiting to be conquered.

Special thanks… to YOU

We’re a small team making the kind of games we love to play - and they wouldn’t be the same without your feedback.

We're adding new content, improving systems, and optimizing performance with every update. Got suggestions, questions, or a wild build to show off? Join our Discord or drop us a message - we’re always listening.

Thanks for being part of our journey.

See you on the battlefield, Survivors!

Key Features:

Fast-paced bullet hell in a world of Greek myths. Survive endless waves of enemies in a top-down action roguelike.

Survive endless waves of enemies in a top-down action roguelike. Build to survive, not just shoot. Drop traps, healing shrines, and summon allies with a unique structure-building system that turns the tide when things get desperate.

Drop traps, healing shrines, and summon allies with a unique structure-building system that turns the tide when things get desperate. Unlock legendary survivors. Play as Achilles or one of a growing cast of mythological heroes, each with unique powers and playstyles.

Play as Achilles or one of a growing cast of mythological heroes, each with unique powers and playstyles. Progression that respects your time. Complete challenges, earn Favors, and unlock permanent upgrades - get stronger with every attempt, even in defeat.

Complete challenges, earn Favors, and unlock permanent upgrades - get stronger with every attempt, even in defeat. Return to mythic Greece. Explore beautifully crafted arenas inspired by Achilles: Legends Untold - from the walls of Troy to windswept Greek coastlines.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

