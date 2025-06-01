I Am Your Beast Launches June 25 for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S - News

/ 340 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Developer Strange Scaffold has announced fast-paced covert revenge thriller First-person shooter, I Am Your Beast, will launch for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on June 25 for $19.99.

The game is currently available for PC via Steam, GOG, and itch.io, and iOS.

Read details on the game below:

I Am Your Beast is a shortform covert revenge thriller first-person shooter about getting hunted across the North American wilderness by the military-industrial complex—and turning the tables.

You are secret agent Alphonse Harding. Retired for six years, you’ve been asked to complete “one last job,” one too many times. Declining your latest mission sets in motion a furious guerilla war between you and the Covert Operations Initiative (COI) that litters the forest with bodies and bullet casings.

Break your opponents. Use their own equipment against them. Duck into your tunnel network before enemy forces zero in on your location. Repeat.

Features:

Lightning-fast “he’s-in-the-walls” player fantasy, complete with superhuman tree climbing and head explosions.

Fully voiced story campaign with over 20 levels.

Lush comic book-inspired art style.

Chase side objectives while getting the fastest times possible in replayable micro-sandboxes.

Wield pistols, sniper rifles, bear traps, and more.

Heart-slamming soundtrack from award-winning composer RJ Lake (Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator, Unbeatable, El Paso, Elsewhere).

Lake (Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator, Unbeatable, El Paso, Elsewhere). Innovative “kinetic typography” cutscene system.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles