Bendy and the Dark Revival Launches July 11 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Switch - News

/ 209 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Developer Joey Drew Studios announced Bendy and the Ink Machine will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch on July 11.

A physical edition from distributor Silver Lining Interactive will release on September 26 for the PS5 and Switch.

The game first released for PC via Steam in November 2022 and for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in March 2023.

View a trailer of the physical edition below:

Read details on the game below:

Bendy and the Dark Revival is a first-person survival horror game and the highly anticipated sequel to Bendy and the Ink Machine. Players step into the shoes of Audrey, an animator trapped in a warped, ink-soaked version of her studio. Solve puzzles, sneak through shadows, battle monstrous enemies, and confront the all-powerful Ink Demon as you search for an escape.

A Fight for Survival

Return to a world sketched in shadows and soaked in nightmares. As Audrey, navigate the eerie ruins of Joey Drew Studios, where every hallway could hide a threat. Use stealth, smarts, and strength to survive. Sneak past lurking terrors, solve clever environmental puzzles, and upgrade your powers and weapon with the mysterious abilities of the ink itself to stand a chance against the horrors ahead.

Creatures of the Abyss

Face off against a twisted rogues’ gallery of ink-tainted monsters, each more disturbing than the last. These re-animated abominations prowl the studio halls, ready to attack at a moment’s notice. From savage brutes to sneaky stalkers, every encounter is a test of your nerve and your survival instincts. And looming above them all is your greatest threat: the ever-present Ink Demon, an unstoppable force that will hunt you down without mercy.

A Dark Tale of Discovery

Uncover the sinister secrets hidden deep within the studio’s decaying walls. The line between reality and animation blurs as Audrey is drawn deeper into the inky nightmare. Piece together the past, discover who you truly are, and unlock the key to escaping this ink-stained prison. Every clue brings you closer to the chilling truth.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles