Capcom Fighting Collection 2 Tops the Japanese Charts, NS Sells 24K, PS5 Sells 7K - Sales

Capcom Fighting Collection 2 (NS) has debuted in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 7,801 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending May 18, 2025. The PlayStation 4 version debuted in sixth place wit sales of 4,184 units.

Super Mario Party Jamboree (NS) is in second place with sales of 5,872 units and Minecraft (NS) is in third place with sales of 5,869 units. Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) is in fourth place with sales of 4,756 units and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is in fifth place with sales of 4,275 units.

Tokimeki Memorial: forever with you Emotional (NS) is in seventh place with sales of 3,170 units and Nintendo Switch Sports (NS) is in eighth place with sales of 2,714 units.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (PS5) is in ninth place with sales of 2,160 and Pokemon Scarlet / Violet (NS) is in 10th place with sales of 1,932 units.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 24,478 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 6,546 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 1,382 units, and the PlayStation 4 sold 27 units.

Here are the best-selling games in Japan:

[NSW] Capcom Fighting Collection 2 (Capcom, 05/16/25) – 7,801 NEW [NSW] Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo, 10/17/24) – 5,872 (1,300,401) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 5,869 (3,889,763) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 4,756 (8,128,580) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 4,275 (6,327,905) [PS4] Capcom Fighting Collection 2 (Capcom, 05/16/25) – 4,184 NEW [NSW] Tokimeki Memorial: forever with you Emotional (Konami, 05/08/25) – 3,170 (24,202) [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 2,714 (1,585,602) [PS5] Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Kepler Interactive, 04/24/25) – 2,160 (15,239) [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 1,932 (5,562,300)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch OLED Model – 14,460 (9,026,236) Switch Lite – 7,924 (6,562,826) PlayStation 5 – 3,497 (5,661,973) PlayStation 5 Pro – 2,259 (208,289) Switch – 2,094 (20,101,983) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 790 (969,763) Xbox Series X – 644 (320,456) Xbox Series S – 376 (337,136) Xbox Series X Digital Edition – 362 (20,609) PlayStation 4 – 27 (7,929,552)

