Doom: The Dark Ages Tops 3 Million Players, Biggest Launch in id's History - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 814 Views
Publisher Bethesda Softworks and developer id Software have announced Doom: The Dark Ages has surpassed three million and is the biggest launch in the history of id Software.
"Thank you for making DOOM: The Dark Ages the biggest launch in id's history - 7x faster to 3 million players than DOOM Eternal," said publisher Bethesda.
Doom: The Dark Ages released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass on May 15.
Another recent Bethesda game, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered, topped four million players within a few days of release.
Thank you for making DOOM: The Dark Ages the biggest launch in id's history - 7x faster to 3 million players than DOOM Eternal.— Bethesda (@bethesda.net) May 20, 2025 at 4:12 PM
[image or embed]
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.
More Articles
People that stalk steam charts pages every day after every new game release said it was a failure though. Steam charts is apparently the totality of game discussion at this point.
I doubt people think its a failure , its just for some reason its not selling well on pc/steam.
Alot of people probably played this through gamepass, and as always with games on gamepass, total players is basically worthless metric (if 100% of gamepass players played it, it would be at like 35m-40m, from that alone, without needing 1 sale to reach that number). They should give sales if they want to drive away any doubts.
Doom eternal apparently took about a 1month to reach 3m copies sold (and thus players). It wasn't on gamepass back then. So yes, its reached 3m "players" faster than Doom Eternal. The majority of these players are from gamepass (i'd guess over 2/3rds), which would put sales at like 1m in a week or so, which again isn't half bad. (5-6days of release, +2 days early access)