Doom: The Dark Ages Tops 3 Million Players, Biggest Launch in id's History

Publisher Bethesda Softworks and developer id Software have announced Doom: The Dark Ages has surpassed three million and is the biggest launch in the history of id Software.

"Thank you for making DOOM: The Dark Ages the biggest launch in id's history - 7x faster to 3 million players than DOOM Eternal," said publisher Bethesda.

Doom: The Dark Ages released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass on May 15.

Another recent Bethesda game, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered, topped four million players within a few days of release.

