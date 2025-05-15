Parasol Superstars Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PS4, and Xbox One - News

ININ Games and TAITO have announced Parasol Superstars for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. It will launch on September 16.

Parasol Superstars is a bundle that includes Parasol Stars: The Story of Bubble Bobble III and Spica Adventure. Parasol Stars: The Story of Bubble Bobble III is available as a standalone release, while Spica Adventure will get a standalone release on September 30.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the bundle below:

Get ready for a double dose of platforming nostalgia and charm as two beloved titles come together in one vibrant package. Parasol Superstars unites the classic bubble-blasting acclaimed adventure Parasol Stars: The Story of Bubble Bobble III with the cosmic, retro-inspired platformer Spica Adventure—new to western gamers—delivering hours of arcade-style action and timeless fun.

Originally released as the third entry in TAITO’s legendary Bubble Bobble series, Parasol Stars: The Story of Bubble Bobble III brings back fan-favorite characters Bubby and Bobby in a whirlwind quest across fantastical worlds—armed only with magical parasols. It’s colorful, chaotic, and full of the quirky energy that defined an era of gaming.

Joining the bundle is Spica Adventure, a fast-paced space odyssey starring Nico, a fearless girl exploring the stars. Long considered a hidden gem, Spica Adventure was previously available as a Kapanese phone game and later available in arcades—and never released outside of Japan. For the first time ever, western players can enjoy this unique title on home platforms, complete with enhancements and extras.

Whether you’re a longtime fan or discovering these gems for the first time, Parasol Superstars invites players of all ages to jump, spin, and splash their way through joyful, fast-paced worlds.

Key Features:

Two complete platforming adventures.

The classic Parasol Stars: The Story of Bubble Bobble III, faithfully restored with modern enhancements.

Parasol Stars: The Story of Bubble Bobble III, faithfully restored with modern enhancements. Spica Adventure, finally making its home console and Western debut plus modern enhancements and features.

Optimized for modern platforms with controller support and quality-of-life features.

Local two-player cooperative play in Parasol Stars: The Story of Bubble Bobble III.

cooperative play in Parasol Stars: The Story of Bubble Bobble III. A Special Edition contains bonus content such as an History Artbook and a Best of Soundtrack of both games.

